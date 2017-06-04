12 suspects arrested in connection to London attack

LONDON (AP) – British police say they have arrested 12 people in east London over London Bridge attack.

Police said in a statement that the arrests were made Sunday morning in Barking by counterterrorism officers.

Officials said that seven people died in the Saturday night attack and roughly 48 were wounded. A British Transport Police officer and an off-duty officer were among the injured. In addition, three attackers were shot dead by police.

Police say the investigation is progressing rapidly. Prime Minister Theresa May has blamed Islamic extremists.

