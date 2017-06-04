Capital murder suspect spotted in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man wanted for capital murder out of Clarke County, Mississippi was last seen in Jones County, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses spotted Joshua Allen Miller Saturday night at the Magnolia Motel on Highway 11 in Jones County, according to authorities.

Jones County deputies recovered the 2007 Nissan Pathfinder Miller was believed to be driving.

We’re told Miller could still be in the area, do not approach because he is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, the suspect’s vehicle in now in the custody of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Todd Kemp says they are working with multiple agencies to find Miller.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Joshua Alan Miller contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department 601-776-3960 or Crime Stoppers 1-855-485-8577.

This is a Facebook post by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department, Saturday afternoon regarding the murder investigation:

“WANTED PERSON

According to Chief Deputy Barry White around 7:00 this morning. The Clarke County dispatch received a call from a citizen about someone jumping out of a vehicle on CR 350 close to the city limits of Stonewall. After stonewall Police department arrived on scene, the Clarke County dispatch received another call from another citizen about a subject laying in the middle of CR 350 about a quarter mile from the city limits. After further investigation it was determined that John Wayne James had been shot. The suspect in this shooting is Joshua Alan Miller (aka Josh Miller). The Clarke County Sheriff’s department will be charging Joshua Alan Miller with Capital Murder. Miller was last seen in a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder, tan in color with tag number LCY891. The vehicle may have damage to the front end. If anyone has any information leading to the arrest of whereabouts of Miller please contact the Sheriff’s Department 601-776-3960 or Crime Stoppers 1-855-485-8477″