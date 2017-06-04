Head on collision sends two to the hospital

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people are in critical condition at UMMC after a head-on collision on Highway 468, that’s according to Mississippi Highway Patrol Corporal Eric Henry.

The crash happened around 7:15 Sunday evening.

We’re told a Chevrolet SUV was eastbound and crossed over the center of the lane and struck a BMW SUV that was traveling westbound. The driver of the Chevrolet is in critical condition. Henry says the driver of the BMW also has injuries.

The crash is under investigation, according to Henry alcohol may have played a factor in the collision.