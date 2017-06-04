Hinds County Penal Farm worker charged with DUI

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County Penal Farm worker is charged wit DUI after being pulled over by Clinton Police. That’s according to Mark Jones with the city of Clinton.

Jones says the employee was pulled over Saturday afternoon and was reportedly driving a county vehicle.

Right now the name of the employee hasn’t been released, but he is charged with driving under the influence and will appear in Clinton court at some point, according to Jones.

We’re told Hinds County officials picked up the vehicle the employee was driving, today.

WJTV is working to get more information on the arrest and will post it here when more is available.