Man found stabbed to death in camper in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a murder after a man is found stabbed to death in a camper.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says it’s happened around 5:00 Sunday morning on 415 Tiffintown Road in the Bovina area.

According to Pace, they received a report of an earlier fight and someone possibly injured at that address.

When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old James Robert Massey, Junior in a vehicle outside the camper. Deputies found a knife on Massey which they believe is the murder weapon.

The victim was found inside the camper dead from multiple stab wounds.

Massey is now charged with murder and being held without bond.

The name of the victim isn’t being released at this time; however, Pace says he is a 53-year-old professional truck driver.

According to Pace neither the victim nor the suspect is from the Vicksburg area.