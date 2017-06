WARREN COUNTY, Miss — An overturned 18-wheeler was responsible for major delays along I-20 Eastbound in Warren County Sunday morning.

The incident occurred past Flowers near Ceres Boulevard in Warren County. Significant traffic delays for travelers on I-20 Eastbound are expected.

The driver said he swerved to avoid hitting a deer and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to turn over. The driver did not sustain any injuries.

