4 charter school proposals move ahead in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Four charter school proposals are moving ahead for more consideration Mississippi.

The state’s Charter School Authorizer Board said Monday that proposals in Canton, Clarksdale, Drew and Magnolia are complete and can be voted on by the board.

Three operators who submitted letters of intent in March didn’t submit applications. Two more applications were disqualified because they were incomplete.

No organization that currently runs a charter school anywhere else is applying. Mississippi’s process has heavily favored experienced operators in the past. Startup groups sometimes have trouble proving they have the money and institutional heft to run a school.

The board is scheduled to vote on proposals Sept. 11.

Four charter schools have been authorized so far, all in Jackson, with three now open.

