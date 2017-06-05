4-year-old dies in Copiah County mobile home fire

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are investigating after a mobile home fire led to the death of a 4-year-old in Copiah County.

Sheriff Harold Jones said Jordyn Barnes died in the fire.The fire broke out at a home on Gatesville Road around 12:30 a.m.

Sheriff Jones said a couple lived there with their godchildren.

He said a woman inside believed Jordyn was behind her when she got out of the house. Jones said investigators think the child may have panicked and went to a different part of the mobile home.

A 7-year-old was able to escape.

We’re told that firefighters worked until early Sunday morning to put the flames out.

The fire investigation is ongoing.

