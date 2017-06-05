Clinton Police arrest woman on several drug charges

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Police arrested a woman on drug charges.

29-year-old Mallory Tindol is facing multiple counts of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute charges

On June 1 narcotics detective pulled over Tindol while she was driving her black 2000 GMC Yukon on U.S. Highway 80 near Broadway Street. Tindol had her youngest son in the vehicle with her, police said.

The detective said he could smell marijuana coming from the car. During a search, the detective found a small package of marijuana.

The detective developed probable cause to search Tindol’s residence. Once at the residence, officers discovered consistent evidence that supported prior information that Mallory was an alleged drug dealer.

Officers recovered approximately 3.70 ounces of Marijuana, a green pill container filled with three different types of Xanax, and a green prescription bottled labeled to a non-resident containing approximately 71 dosage units of Valium pills.

They also found a set of digital weight scales covered in suspected Marijuana residue and several unused plastic baggies that are commonly used to package illicit drugs for sales.

The CPD seized $802 from Tindol as well.

Tindol is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond awaiting bail.