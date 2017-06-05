Downtown Jackson ministry holds summer camp for students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A ministry in Downtown Jackson is opening its doors to students while school is out and parents have to go to work.

Amy Lancaster, the pastor at We Will Go Ministries, says they are making their mission to give students in Jackson a place to go during the summer break. At least 50 kids showed up to Camp Hope Monday for the first day.

“It’ll go on all summer long for all kids,” she said. “From little bitty, 5 years old, through 18 all the way through school.”

We Will Go Ministries renovated the old YMCA building on Farish Street. Students can eat breakfast, lunch, and snack while attending camp hope. A lot of the items are donated or grown right in the backyard.

“The beautiful way that God spoke to our hearts, a couple of years ago, that this place was built to do that. To be open to the community,” she said.

Students can participate in a number of activities including basketball, swimming and arts, and crafts.

Lancaster says reading time is also required in the homework room.

The camp is only about $2 a day.