Former Meridian mayoral candidate found shot to death

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: marinerformayor.com

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Police found a former candidate for Meridian Mayor shot to death in the woods earlier today.

Lauderdal County Coroner Clayton Cobler III tells us that Mariner Durant had a gunshot wound to the head.

Durant was running for mayor, but he dropped out about two weeks ago. That election is tomorrow.

His mom told officials that Durant went missing last night.

She found a note this morning, and that is when she called police.

They found Durant in the woods.

The coroner believes the gunshot was self-inflicted.

The body is going to Pearl for an autopsy.

