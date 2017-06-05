Former Provine teacher arrested following sexual battery indictment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A former Jackson Public Schools teacher was arrested last month on multiple charges.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Major Pete Luke said Turnage was arrested on May 18. He said Turnage bonded out of jail on the same day.

A grand jury indicted the former Provine High School teacher with sexual battery last month.

Turnage is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17- year old student. She faces six counts of sexual battery.

Warren Martin, the child’s attorney, said there are several videos of inappropriate behavior between Turnage and the student. Martin also claims Turnage gave the student gift cards to keep him quiet.

Turnage was fired from her job at Provine, officials said.