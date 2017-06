Related Coverage Jackson Fire Department Investigator badly injured

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson firefighter has recovered from injuries he sustained during an off-duty accident.

Captain Scott Peacock, a fire investigator was working on a vehicle last month when he was badly burned.

He suffered second-degree burns to 15 percent of his body.

The department posted a photo on its Facebook page welcoming Captain Peacock back to work on Monday