Lawmakers recognize fallen deputy, Mississippi soldier killed in training exercise

By Published:
Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Legislature adopted a resolution Monday to honor a fallen deputy.

Lincoln County Deputy William Durr was honored in the Senate during the first day of the Special Session.

Lincoln County Deputy William Durr
Photo courtesy: The Daily Leader

Durr was killed in the line of duty on the night of May 27 while he was responding to a domestic call in Lincoln County. Durr was one of eight people killed during the overnight crime spree.

The suspect, Willie Corey Godbolt, is charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first-degree murder.

Sgt. Kyle Clayton Thomas (Photo: Courtesy of Thomas’ family)

Also honored at the Capitol was a National Guard Soldier who was killed in a training exercise last week.

Sgt. Kyle Clayton Thomas was at the  National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California when the vehicle he was in rolled over. Three others were injured. Thomas is a native of Amory, Mississippi.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s