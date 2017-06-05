Legislators join for special session to finish budget

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Legislators have begun the special session to set in place the final pieces of a $6 billion budget.

The House has sent a budget for the Attorney General’s Office and the Mississippi Department of Transportation to the Senate.

Attorney General Jim Hood requested $4 million more than legislators considered giving his office during the regular session.

That would cover a portion of the budget cuts from the past two years. The bill that passed the House did not fulfill that request.

MDOT is asking for a $1.2 billion budget.

Gov. Phil Bryant wants the state to increase the savings in the Rainy Day Fund.

The first day of the special session will cost more than $70,000.