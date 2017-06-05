Mississippians to vote in General Election Tuesday, June 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Voters will head to the polls Tuesday, June 2,2017 for the General Election.

Mississippians will vote to decide the winners for many municipality and county races.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Below is a list of Election Day

Voter Photo ID : Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Municipal Clerk’s Office within five business days (5 p.m. on May 23, 2017) after the election. For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov.

An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Municipal Clerk's Office within five business days (5 p.m. on May 23, 2017) after the election. For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov. Campaigning : It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

Loitering : The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot. Poll watchers are prohibited from taking pictures of voters casting a ballot, a marked ballot, the pollbooks and the receipt books in the polling place.

Anyone who needs to locate your polling place, visit the Secretary of State’s website.