MS Most Wanted

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding these wanted suspects.

They will be featured on this week’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted.

  • 23-year-old Lamarcus Ishman is wanted for sexual battery and gratification of lust
  • 24-year-old Denyse Phipps is wanted for possession of meth
  • 42-year-old Julian Wells is wanted for possession of crack cocaine

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

