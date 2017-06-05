MS Most Wanted

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding these wanted suspects.
They will be featured on this week’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted.
- 23-year-old Lamarcus Ishman is wanted for sexual battery and gratification of lust
- 24-year-old Denyse Phipps is wanted for possession of meth
- 42-year-old Julian Wells is wanted for possession of crack cocaine
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.
