JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s a crash on Mockingbird Lane off of Raymond Road in Jackson.

Authorities on the scene tell WJTV a driver hit a tree and then left the scene.

The passenger inside of the SUV was taken to the hosptial.

No other details a bout the accident have been released.

Driver hits tree on Mockingbird Lane off Raymond Rd. Driver fled from scene, passenger taken by ambulance. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/TNbd0UhOV9 — Griffin Hardy (@GriffinHardyWX) June 5, 2017