YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Andre Lloyd tells us that two men were injured after a train hit their car on the railroad tracks.

It happened near Jerry Clower Boulevard and Grand Avenue earlier today.

Chief Lloyd says that the two men are being airlifted to UMMC.

He also tells us that it appears the gates at the track were down and the lights were flashing.

Officials are reviewing video footage to determine what happened.

We have crews headed to the scene.