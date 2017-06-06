BREAKING: Man in critical condition after shooting at W. Fortification St. & Palmyra St.

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. — A shooting at approximately 10:30 AM Tuesday morning has left a man in critical condition.

The Jackson Police Department says the 27-year-old male employee of Battery Sales & Service in downtown Jackson after an attempted robbery.

The suspect remains on the loose and has been identified as a black male, roughly 5’8″ with gray pants and a white t-shirt armed with a 9-millimeter pistol, pictured here.  If you have any information regarding the suspect, please contact local authorities.

