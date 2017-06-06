Chicken spills on I-55 after 18-wheeler overturns

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — I-55 South is back open after an 18-wheeler overturned Monday night in Hinds County, spilled and chicken across the interstate.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Eric Henry, the crash happened around 9:40 p.m near mile mark 76.

The driver said he was headed north when the trailer malfunctioned, and he lost control. The big rig ran into the median and hit the cable lock barrier and overturned into the southbound lanes.

MHP said the truck was hauling chicken and the chicken scattered across the interstate. Diesel was also leaking from the truck.

The highway was closed for several hours. Cpl. Henry said the driver was not injured.

@MississippiDOT crews are currently cleaning up the spill at this time. S/B lanes of 55 are still blocked. pic.twitter.com/shjwDAQ3ZX — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) June 6, 2017

Traffic is re routed to exit 78 in Terry to the frontage. Also chicken debris is spilled over into to n/b lanes use caution — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) June 6, 2017