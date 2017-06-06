Chokwe Antar Lumumba unofficial winner of Jackson mayoral race

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Chokwe Antar Lumumba is the unofficial winner of the Jackson mayoral race.

Luimumba beat five others for the spot. All votes are considered unofficial until the election results are certified by the Election Commission.

He beat current Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber in the May Democratic Primary race.

Lumumba is holding his victory party at the King Edward Hotel.

