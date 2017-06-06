Clarksdale woman faces 8 years for workers compensation, wire fraud

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WJTV) — A Clarksdale woman is arraigned after being indicted for workers compensation and wire fraud.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 49-year-old Tammie Conner appeared before Coahoma Circuit Court Judge Charles Webster Tuesday on a two-count indictment.

Conner is accused of staging a fall and then filing an insurance claim as a result of the fall.

The judge set Conner’s bond at $2,500.

If convicted, she faces up to three years in prison on the workers compensation fraud charge and up to five years on the wire fraud charge, in addition to a maximum of $15,000 in fines.