Clinton man arrested for Facebook threats against officer

CLINTON, Miss — 20-year-old Cordarius Thompson has been arrested by the Clinton Police Department for threats against an officer via Facebook. CPD received tips from concerned residents that Thompson threatened to “mug” an officer after receiving a traffic ticket.

Thompson recorded the traffic stop on his phone and posted the video to Facebook. After the officer had left the scene, the suspect stated that he would follow the officer to a gas station and “mug” him.

Upon receiving notification of the threats, CPD began an investigation into the validity of the video. Once video was viewed by CPD, it was determined that there was enough evidence to charge Thompson with felony threat against a public servant.

Cordarius Ladale Thompson was arrested Friday afternoon at his residence and brought to the Clinton Police Department. Thompson was given $25,000 bond and has since posted bond.