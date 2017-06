JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A culvert is caving on TV Road in Jackson.

WJTV 12 reached out to City of Jackson Tuesday morning about the street.

Crews came out and blocked off part of the road.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.