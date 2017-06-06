Hinds County man faces life in prison for murder

JACKSON, Miss. — Attorney General Jim Hood announced Tuesday that a Hinds County Circuit Court jury found 25-year old Michael Sorrell guilty of first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sorrell was indicted by a Hinds County Grand Jury in December 2014. The multi-count indictment charged Sorrell for the murder of 26-year old LaCordne Green on August 20, 2014 at the Arbor Park Apartments on Shaw Road in Jackson. Court testimony revealed that Green was visiting a friend at the apartments when Sorrell attempted to rob him.

The indictment also charged Sorrell with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for having a Glock model 21, 45 caliber semi-automatic pistol. The indictment stated that Sorrell was previously convicted of a felony robbery in May 2014, and for receiving stolen goods in March 2011.

Hinds County Circuit Judge William Gowan heard the five-day case, which began May 30. Previously, Judge Gowan appointed the Attorney General’s office to prosecute the case as a result of a conflict of interest. The case was investigated by Jackson Police Department and Perry Tate of the Attorney General’s Office Public Integrity Division. The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Marvin Sanders.

Judge Gowan set sentencing for Thursday, June 8 at 9:00 am in Hinds County Circuit Court. Sorrell was convicted as a habitual offender under Mississippi Code 99-19-81, and he can be sentenced to life in prison on count one, first degree murder, and up to 10 years in prison on count two, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.