Jake Windham named unofficial winner of Pearl mayoral race

By Published:
Jake Windham

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Jake Windham is the unofficial winner of the Pearl Mayoral race.

Jake Windham

Windham beat Independent Mike Prestage and Democrat Willie Robnison in the race. All results are unofficial until they are certified by the Election Commission.

He also beat current mayor Brad Rogers in the May Republican Primary.

