JPS 2017 Summer Feeding Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public Schools will operate a Summer Feeding Program for youths ages 18 and under.
The program will run from June 5 until July 14, 2017.
It the 26th year for the program. It is federally funded, JPS administrators said.
The serving time will be 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The program will be closed July 3 and July 4.
Below is the list of sites:
- Blackburn Laboratory Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street
- Clausell Elementary School, 3330 Harley Street
- Hardy Middle School, 545 Ellis Avenue
- Key Elementary School, 699 West McDowell Road
- Lake Elementary School, 472 Mount Vernon Avenue
- Lanier High School, 833 West Maple Street
- North Jackson Elementary School, 650 James M. Davis Drive
- Powell Middle School, 3655 Livingston Road
- Rowan Middle School, 136 East Ash Street
- Walton Elementary School, 3200 Bailey Avenue
- Woodville Heights Elementary School, 2930 McDowell Road
For more information, contact the JPS Food Service Department at (601) 960-8911.