JPS 2017 Summer Feeding Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public Schools will operate a Summer Feeding Program for youths ages 18 and under.

The program will run from June 5 until July 14, 2017.

It the 26th year for the program. It is federally funded, JPS administrators said.

The serving time will be 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The program will be closed July 3 and July 4.

Below is the list of sites:

 

  • Blackburn Laboratory Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street
  • Clausell Elementary School, 3330 Harley Street
  • Hardy Middle School, 545 Ellis Avenue
  • Key Elementary School, 699 West McDowell Road
  • Lake Elementary School, 472 Mount Vernon Avenue
  • Lanier High School, 833 West Maple Street
  • North Jackson Elementary School, 650 James M. Davis Drive
  • Powell Middle School, 3655 Livingston Road
  • Rowan Middle School, 136 East Ash Street
  • Walton Elementary School, 3200 Bailey Avenue
  • Woodville Heights Elementary School, 2930 McDowell Road

For more information, contact the JPS Food Service Department at (601) 960-8911.

