JPS 2017 Summer Feeding Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public Schools will operate a Summer Feeding Program for youths ages 18 and under.

The program will run from June 5 until July 14, 2017.

It the 26th year for the program. It is federally funded, JPS administrators said.

The serving time will be 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The program will be closed July 3 and July 4.

Below is the list of sites:

Blackburn Laboratory Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street

Clausell Elementary School, 3330 Harley Street

Hardy Middle School, 545 Ellis Avenue

Key Elementary School, 699 West McDowell Road

Lake Elementary School, 472 Mount Vernon Avenue

Lanier High School, 833 West Maple Street

North Jackson Elementary School, 650 James M. Davis Drive

Powell Middle School, 3655 Livingston Road

Rowan Middle School, 136 East Ash Street

Walton Elementary School, 3200 Bailey Avenue

Woodville Heights Elementary School, 2930 McDowell Road

For more information, contact the JPS Food Service Department at (601) 960-8911.