More ballots sent to New Hope after precinct runs out

By Published:
Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — More ballots had to be sent to the New Hope Baptist Church voting precinct after they ran out.

A poll manager at the location tells WJTV that they had additional ballots delivered immediately once they realized the needed more.

She said they had about 900 ballots there, which is about 75 percent of the total number of voters who are registered in that precinct.

We’re told more voters showed up than they expected.

The poll manager said everyone patiently waited as more ballots arrived.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s