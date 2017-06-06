More ballots sent to New Hope after precinct runs out

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — More ballots had to be sent to the New Hope Baptist Church voting precinct after they ran out.

A poll manager at the location tells WJTV that they had additional ballots delivered immediately once they realized the needed more.

She said they had about 900 ballots there, which is about 75 percent of the total number of voters who are registered in that precinct.

We’re told more voters showed up than they expected.

The poll manager said everyone patiently waited as more ballots arrived.