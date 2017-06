WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — An overturned tanker has part of MS 3 blocked in Warren County.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash is near the paper mill. The roadway is blocked at this time.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

@MDEQ @MississippiDOT overturned tanker on MS 3 near paper mill in Warren Co. Roadway blocked no injuries. pic.twitter.com/GDULmH2MQk — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) June 6, 2017