Police seeks identity of 2 wanted in connection with carjacking

By Published:
Photo: JPD

 

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help locating two people who the say are suspected of carjacking an elderly man.

Police said the crime happened on June 1.

The people in the photos are wanted for strong armed carjacking and assault. The victim’s hip was broken during the incident.

JPD is looking for the stolen white Chevy Silverado. It has a disability license plate that says Y9925.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photo of sees the truck, contact the Jackson Police Department.

