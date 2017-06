RIDGELAND, Miss — Ridgeland PD are looking for two suspects involved in a potential vehicle break-in.

The break-in occurred on May 8 at Renaissance Mall in Ridgeland.

Witnesses identified the suspects as driving away in a white early 2000s Ford Mustang in the featured picture.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of these individuals is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).