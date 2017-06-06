Summer reading with the Jackson Hinds Library System

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Hinds Library System is helping students with their summer reading.

The Library has planned several free, live events for local area children and teens throughout the area.

The free reading-related programs started June 1st and will continue to July 14th at all 14 JHLS library branches.

“This year’s theme, ‘Build a Better World,’ has also inspired our staff to design exciting craft activities such as building robots from recycled items or contests to build the best Lego creation,” said Library Director Patty Furr. The sessions will also focus on environmental issues.”

“We invite all Hinds County kids and teens to attend these wonderful programs and to read as many books as they can this summer,” she said. “Studies show that students who keep reading all summer long will start school ready to learn and carry their higher reading scores from summer in the fall.”

Prizes will be given to the top readers at each of the 14 library branches, and every participant will receive a treat bag with coupons from local restaurants and other retailers.

For more information, you can stop by your local library branch for a branch calendar and Summer Reading Program booklets. The information is also featured online.