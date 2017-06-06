Train derails in Covington County after part of tracks wash away

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss — 3 cars along a Canadian National freight train were derailed in Southeast Covington County Tuesday morning.

The train was headed Southbound near Lux Crossing South of Sanford Community. The end of the train went over a weak spot after flooding caused the tracks to wash away.

The train was travelling at approximately 8 miles per hour when the incident occurred. When the three cars derailed, the train was automatically shut off.

No injuries have been reported. Canadian National Railroad is currently inspecting the rest of tracks before any more trains come through.