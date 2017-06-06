Truly named unofficial winner of Canton mayoral race

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Dr. William Truy has been elected as Canton’s mayor.

Truly held the seat before. He lost the race four years ago to Mayor Arnel Bolden.

Truly is excited to hold the position again.

“We have alot of work to do,” he said. “What’s important is people believe and have faith that we can do better and this is not all that there is.”

All of the results are unofficial until the Election Commission certifies them.

