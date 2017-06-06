Unofficial results show Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs as winner

By Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, in his Vicksburg, Miss., office. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Mayor George Flaggs has been re-elected in the City of Vicksburg.

Unofficial results show Flaggs winning the race with 79 percent of the votes. All results are unofficial until the Election Commission certifies the results.

The Democrat first took oath in 2013.

Get more election results here. 

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s