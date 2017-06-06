Unofficial results show Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs as winner

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Mayor George Flaggs has been re-elected in the City of Vicksburg.

Unofficial results show Flaggs winning the race with 79 percent of the votes. All results are unofficial until the Election Commission certifies the results.

The Democrat first took oath in 2013.

