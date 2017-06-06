Voters cast ballots across the state in General Election

Related Coverage Mississippians to vote in General Election Tuesday, June 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Voters across the state are at the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots.

The elections will decide the winners of many municipality and county races.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, there’s been a low voter turnout.

Tuesday morning dozens of people braved the pouring down rain and slick roads to have their voices heard… and make a change in leadership.

“Crime is number one in Jackson. There are a lot of things that need to be addressed. Good leadership, that’s important. We haven’t had that in a while and so I think it’s time that we get that now,” said Kavetta Banks, a Jackson voter.

“Our city Jackson needs a lot of help, and we need new leadership, so we just need to cast our votes as if every vote counts,” said Kimberly Wade, a Jackson voter.

Wade said she took this opportunity to teach her daughters about the importance of voting.

“I have my girls with me, and I just want them to understand how important it is that every single vote counts it’s raining the weather is unfavorable, but that shouldn’t stop you from getting out and voting for what’s important,” she said.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m.