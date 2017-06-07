Coroner: Alabama teen’s death ruled homicide

Related Coverage Missing Alabama teen found dead in Greene County, Mississippi

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Autopsy results show that an Alabama teen who was found dead in Greene County was killed.

According to Greene County Coroner Ladd Pulliam, 16-year-old Brian Parker’s death was the result of a homicide.

The sheriff’s department said Parker’s body had been turned over to an anthropologist for a study of the bones to determine his exact cause of death.The anthropologist study could take at least a week.

Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod said Parker’s body was located down an old logging trail off Highway 63 last Wednesday evening.

Parker was reported missing from the Wilmer area, which is near Mobile, a few days before his body was found.