Hinds County District Attorney trial moved to next month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith’s trial has been pushed back to July.

His trial was initially scheduled for June 12 after a January mistrial, but according to the Attorney General’s Office, the trial has been continued until July 31.

In January, Smith had to stand trial for three charges he was facing: two counts of conspiracy and one count of illegally assisting an inmate.

It was declared a mistrial after jurors told the judge that they couldn’t reach a verdict. The court was thrown for a loop when a note from the jury indicated a juror knew D.A. Smith and had formed an opinion outside of the facts of the trial.

Smith was accused of trying to help inmate Christopher Butler get charges dismissed. The state said it was illegal. Throughout the trial, Smith said he was innocent and that he was just doing his job.