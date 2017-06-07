Jackson State University canceling classes at its Madison site

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State University is canceling its Madison site classes.

The Madison site offers junior and senior level classes that lead to a bachelor’s degree.

Danny Blanton, Executive Director of University Communications at JSU, said this is a part of the Budget Reduction and Recovery Plan.

Classes will not be offered at the Madison location in fall of 2017.

Blanton said this would save personnel and security costs.

He also mentioned that students who take classes there are enrolled in courses at the main campus. Blanton said students can still stay on their career paths.