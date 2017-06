Related Coverage Employee shot during attempted armed robbery at Battery Sales & Service

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson police department has identified a suspect in the shooting that happened at Battery Sales & Service at 605 W. Fortification Street.

24-year-old Lorenzo Hemphill, pictured above, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery of a business.

Anyone with any information regarding Hemphill’s whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS.

WANTED: Lorenzo Hemphill-24, armed robbery-business and agg. assault for yesterday's incident, Battery Sales/Svc., 605 W. Fortification St. pic.twitter.com/XbGeyYkYhd — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 7, 2017