JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man was shot in his SUV Tuesday in Jackson.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said the shooting happened near State and Brown Street around 4:03 p.m.

Jones said a man in a Chevy Suburban fired several rounds at the victim’s SUV while he was sitting at a stop sign.

The victim drove himself to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Jackson Police Department.