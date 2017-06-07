MDOT participating in International Roadcheck

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This week the Department of Transportation is doing their International Roadcheck which means for 72 hours, MDOT officers will be randomly inspecting commercial vehicles on the interstate.

From Mississippi to Canada to Mexico, officers with the Department of Transportation are doing inspections on 18 wheelers and marking off a checklist as they go along.

They’re looking at the proper paperwork, making sure the lights and tires are working and then looking at the undercarriage to make sure the brakes are good.

Major Roderick Goode says the most common violation they find is when drivers don’t mark down their travel time.

“Of course you know they want to get from Point A to Point B, but it’s very, very important that they get the proper amount of rest, so we are going to be taking a look at those logbooks as well,” Major Goode said.

Officers are also taking a closer look at the weight of the trucks traveling on the interstate.

“As you know Mississippi does have an infrastructure issue with roads and bridges, so that is a primary function that the department of transportation looks at for as the road is concerned,” Goode said.

The weight limit is 80,000.

“Any amount of weight that is on the interstates where the roadways are not designed to carry is a detriment to the roadway,” Goode explained.

Going on its 30th year, Major Goode says the 72 hour enforcement period has shown a decline in safety violations and even serves as a deterrent.

Major Goode also has a warning for all other cars as well.

“Please don’t stop in front of a commercial vehicle when passing them and slow down because that could cause an accident. So give those commercial vehicles the same amount of courtesy that you would want them to give you,” Goode said.

Goode says there are exceptions for the weight limit on the interstates but drivers with more than 80 thousand pounds have to have approval.

Wednesday is the last day for road checks