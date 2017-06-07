Powerball Jackpot numbers are drawn

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Wednesday night, the Powerball jackpot rose to $375 million dollars. The numbers drawn Wednesday night are: 5-21-57-66-69 with the powerball being 13.

While Mississippians traveled across state lines to buy tickets, lawmakers are still tossing around the idea of having a Mississippi lottery.

Mississippi is one of six states without a lottery. But afterGovernorr Phil Bryant’s push for one, lawmakers considered a lottery during this year’s legislative session.

House Speaker Philip Funn formed a committee to study the pros and cons.

“I think it would help out Mississippi with the income coming in. And it would stop people like me for coming over that bridge,” Vincent Rice said as he stood in line to buy a ticket at a gas station right inside the Louisiana state line. He traveled from Vicksburg.

“I come over here everyday and I could be spending that money in Mississippi to help fund the schools,” James Jackson traveled from Port Gibson.he lottery study committee is comprised of representatives both for and against a lottery. Those against have stated religious reasons.

The Lottery Study Committee is comprised of representatives both for and against a lottery. Those against have stated religious reasons.

They will visit Louisianaa and Arkansas to get a closer look at how the lottery has affected the states’ budgets.