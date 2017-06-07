Snack company recalls one of its peanut products

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A snack company is recalling some of its peanut products.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Star Snacks Co. is voluntarily recalling two lots of Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt due to the potential presence of glass pieces.

The products were sold in Mississippi and several other states.

The recall was initiated after the company received consumer reports of glass found in the product.

The affected product was distributed in 8.0oz canisters under the following label:

Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt, Net Weight 8.0 oz. (227 grams)

UPC code 041498179366

Code: Best by date 11/27/18 & 11/28/18 (printed on the bottom of the can)

No other product is affected by this voluntary recall.

To date, there have not been any reported injuries. The product was distributed to ALDI stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington DC., Wisconsin and West Virginia. Consumers who have purchased the product in question are urged not to consume this product and may return the product to their local ALDI store for a refund or dispose of the item. Consumers with questions may contact Star Snacks at 201-882-4593 or RecallFEQ01@gmail.com.