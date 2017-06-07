VA Medical Center gets new Medical Intensive Care Unit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for its brand new Medical Intensive Care Unit.

The 10-bed unit which will open its doors later this month will expand the rooms from 180 to 340 square feet to accommodate visiting guests and allow more space for providers to care for Veterans.

It’s located on the fourth floor of the medical center. All the patient rooms have a direct line of vision to nursing workstations via windows in the rooms.

In addition, each room has a camera that displays at the central nursing station which provides a second visual of these critical care patients.