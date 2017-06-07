VA Medical Center gets new Medical Intensive Care Unit

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for its brand new Medical Intensive Care Unit.

The 10-bed unit which will open its doors later this month will expand the rooms from 180 to 340 square feet to accommodate visiting guests and allow more space for providers to care for Veterans.

It’s located on the fourth floor of the medical center. All the patient rooms have a direct line of vision to nursing workstations via windows in the rooms.

In addition, each room has a camera that displays at the central nursing station which provides a second visual of these critical care patients.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s