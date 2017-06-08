16-year-old shot to death in Grenada

GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) — A 16-year-old is shot to death in Grenada, police said.

Police tell WJTV that on Thursday morning, they went to Jackson Avenue to respond to a shooting.

They found Lonell Diggins the teen lying on the floor inside of a home.The coroner arrived and pronounced Diggins dead at he scene.

They said several people were there when the shooting happened. Police are still trying to determine who is responsible for Diggins’ death

His body was sent to the state crime lab in Jackson.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.