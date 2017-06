JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Rankin County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two people wanted in connection with a fraudulent check investigation.

According to the Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers, the people in the photos went to several businesses in the Reservoir area in Rankin County and used fake checks.

Anyone one with information that could help authorities identify these people could be eligible for a reward

Please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online .