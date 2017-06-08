Fire damages home in Raymond; No injuries reported

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Firefighters battled an overnight fire in Raymond.

It happened around 1:11 a.m. on Palestine Road.

Assistant Fire Chief Joey Jamison said when crews arrived at the scene, the house fire was fully involved.

Authorities believe the fire started in the attic, but the official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported, Jamison said.

