Former JPD officer charged with assault misses court date

Warrant issued for Justin Roberts for failure to appear

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A former Jackson police officer was set to stand trial today for assault, but he didn’t show up for court.

Justin Roberts was due in Hinds County Justice Court Thursday morning.

A warrant has now been issued for failure to appear in court.

A witness videotaped Ladarius Brown being hit by Roberts while he was in handcuffs. He was fired a few days after the video surfaced.

“It’s clear that Justin Roberts has no regard for the law,” said Carlos Moore, Brown’s attorney. “You clearly can see what he did to my client, assaulted him in handcuffs. He has no regard for the law. He believes he’s above the law.”

“I’m still in shock about it,” Brown said. “I still think about it daily. I don’t even know if I can see him in person since it has happened.”

Moore said Roberts would be arrested and a new trial date will be set. Brown and other witnesses are expected to testify against the former officer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s